Point Fortin man gunned down

A crime scene investigator. - File photo

A Point Fortin construction worker was shot to death on the evening of September 24 while liming near his home in an incident investigators believe was drug-related.

Police said the Point Fortin Police Station received reports of loud explosions at 6th Street, Techier Village, Point Fortin around 7.30 pm.

Officers later found the body of Carlton Mackie, 59, with bullet and chop wounds.

District medical officer Dr Ramjit-Archie ordered the body removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy. Police sources said that crime scene investigators recovered two spent shells from nine-millimetre calibre bullets at the scene.

Police said enquiries revealed Mackie was seated at the end of Third Street with a male relative when two men approached them and opened fire at Mackie. The relative ran away.

Up to press time police were unable to locate this relative to get his statement but investigators were told he had contacted his girlfriend and was unharmed. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.