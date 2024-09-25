Minority leader: Tobago in a dark place, prayer needed

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris -

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris is calling for a day of prayer for Tobago on September 29.

In a Facebook live on September 23, Morris said there seems to be a "heavy" feeling across the island. He said Tobago is in a dark place, and it is manifested in the events the island is experiencing. There have been a record 24 murders on the island in 2024.

“Whether it be with crime, whether it be with accidents; we are seeing that something just isn’t right in this space that we all love, cherish and adore.”

He called on those from all political affiliations who have a genuine interest in the island and its changing things, to come together and pray.

He said everyone needs to come together and have a genuine day of prayer, repentance and thanksgiving.

“So this is my genuine call for all of Tobago...I’m calling on all interested Tobagonians. We’ve already reached out to the various denominations, all the religions and the groupings, for the leadership to come on board.”

He said there would be various prayer points and sessions for people to pray and testify.

Last year, the THA began hosting a day of prayer on the first day of each month.