Outgoing Tobago Snr Supt urges parents: Talk your children away from crime

- File photo

RODHILL KIRK, outgoing Snr Supt, Tobago Division, has urged parents to talk to their children.

He believes those conversations can go a long way in preventing young people from becoming involved in criminal activities.

Kirk spoke to reporters on September 19 after an awards ceremony to recognise police officers involved in several arms and ammunition seizures on the island in the past few months. The event was held at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

On September 16, Rezin Quashie, 19, a pastor’s son, was among two teenagers killed by police at a guesthouse in Sou Sou Lands.

Quashie and Hakeem Anderson, 17, who lived in Golden Lane, were suspects in several robberies and shootings. They were shot in an apartment during a confrontation with intelligence and CID officers who went to Roy’s Island Guest House after receiving information that they were armed.

Quashie’s father has since called for answers.

Kirk told reporters the seniors had seen the report submitted by the officers involved in the shooting. He said it is a sensitive matter.

“Any time the loss of life occurs throughout any interaction with police, a thorough investigation will be done by the authorities, including the PCA (Police Complaints Authority),” he said, adding he did not want to comment further.”

However, Kirk extended condolences to Quashie’s father, whom he knows personally.

“And I take this opportunity again to urge parents, community leaders, activists within the village because I am from that community and I often pass and communicate with the youths. This is something that I continue to do. I don’t like to see young people go astray.”

He said he will not point any fingers.

“But I just want to say we have to take our communities back and we have to start by talking to our children. And if we don’t start with that, sometimes unfortunate things may happen and we have to take charge of that.”

Kirk also gave an update on the investigation into the death of Sarah Smith and her two young children, whose decomposing bodies were found in a water tank in Parlatuvier on September 11.

He said the autopsy was not yet done.

“I know with the assistance of the Homicide Bureau, the investigation is ongoing. Investigations such as those are very complex and there are sensitive issues within them. So there are some things that I may not be able to disclose. But the investigation is ongoing.”

Kirk, who has been reassigned to the southern division, said he has no qualms about being transferred.

“Transfers are not something new to the TTPS. I have been reassigned on more than one occasion.”

He added some 20 senior officers had been reassigned to different locations.

“That is part of the management process of the TTPS.”

Asked if he was disappointed, Kirk said, “You are always happier when you work close to home. Everybody would appreciate that. But is something that I stand up for.

"I took an oath of office to work anywhere in Trinidad and Tobago. I have been doing that throughout the past 30 years and it is something I will continue to do until I reach that point where I am due to depart.”

He urged the incoming ACP Oswain Subero and Snr Supt Earl Elie to learn the culture of Tobago and work with the media.

Kirk said Tobagonians have been very supportive during his tenure as senior superintendent, andurged them to co-operate with the new heads of the division.

“This is where we live. I will ask that they continue to support the leadership of the TTPS here.

"It is the only way we can fix crime and criminality, if we work together with the TTPS.

“I know people will tend to be a bit sceptical, because they don’t know the people. But build that relationship and then you will be able to assess the persons for yourselves and you will make that decision and that choice.”