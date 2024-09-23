Orielle Martin bags 11 as Bishop Anstey drub El Do 17-0 in SSFL

Orielle Martin of Bishop Anstey High School East, left, turns towards goal to avoid a tackle from Felicia Rocke of St Augustine Secondary School, during a 2023 Secondary School Football League championship match. FILE PHOTO -

NATIONAL women’s under-17 attacker Orielle Martin scored an astonishing 11 goals, leading Bishop Anstey High (BAHS) to the summit of the Secondary Schools Football League Girls Championship East Zone standings, on September 22.

BAHS enjoyed a 17-0 drubbing of El Dorado East Secondary to overtake Five Rivers Secondary in the six-team zonal standings. Emily Harrilal contributed with a hat-trick for BAHS.

The win put BAHS on six points from two wins, following their 6-0 opening-round win over Sangre Grande Secondary.

Five Rivers Secondary also recorded two wins from two matches after brushing aside San Juan Secondary 3-0. They remain second on goal difference with +ten, behind BAHS’s +23 goals.

St Augustine Secondary picked up their first win of the season in style, easing past Sangre Grande Secondary 8-0. Kanicka Rodriguez starred for St Augustine, bagging four goals.

In Tobago, SSFL girls’ footballer of the year J’Eleisha Alexander scored four goals, guiding Scarborough Secondary to a 6-1 win over Mason Hall Secondary.

However, Signal Hill maintained their near-perfect start, securing a third consecutive win – 3-0 over Bishop’s High. Ty’Kaiya Dennis, Madison Campbell and Naomi Scott all scored.

The other fixture saw Roxborough pick up a second victory in three matches, beating Pentecostal Light & Life 4-3.

Lory Clarke, Natanya McLawrence, Shabana Kalla, and Samatha were on target for Roxborough.

Tyler Neptune scored all three goals for Pentecostal Light & Life.

The boys were in action a day prior in Tobago, with Bishop’s sealing their first victory against the previously unbeaten Scarborough Secondary, winning 2-1.

Jelani Johnson and Jaeden Anthony scored a goal each for Bishop’s, while Scarborough’s lone item resulted from an own goal.

Mason Hall Secondary also picked up their first win after three matches, beating Pentecostal Light & Life 3-0.

Yashua Muhammed scored a brace and Rickeldi Williams the other.

On September 20, San Juan North Secondary went clear in the East Zone Group B standings, beating Barataria North Secondary 7-0. Neighbours San Juan North Secondary ended the weekend in second spot after beating Mt Hope Secondary 5-1.

Sangre Grande remained on top of Group A after beating Matura Secondary 4-1, followed closely by North Eastern College, who beat Manzanilla Secondary 4-2.