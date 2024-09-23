Met Office: Hot spell alert discontinued

The hot spell weather alert form the TT Met Office has been discontinued. - Photo courtesy TT Met Office

The Met Office is discontinuing its hot spell alert, as partly cloudy and cloudy conditions, as well as some rain, are expected to lower maximum temperatures.

In a statement on September 23, the Met Office said the lower temperatures can be expected in the next four days.

It issued the alert on September 19 for a hot spell which was expected to last five days (September 19-23).

It said TT was likely to experience unusually high temperatures with daily maximums reaching and exceeding 34 degrees C in Trinidad and 33 degrees C in Tobago.

On September 23 it said TT is still in the heat season and warm temperatures are to be expected.

It advised people to wear appropriate clothing, stay hydrated at all times and keep out of direct sunlight.

It also suggested opening windows, vents and doors at home at times for increased ventilation.