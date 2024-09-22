Remembering Isabella of Las Lomas No 1

Isabella Megan Teelucksingh was shot and killed near her home in January. - Photo courtesy the Teelucksingh family

Las Lomas murder victim Isabella Megan Teelucksingh would have turned 16 on October 7, and her family is planning a vigil to mark the occasion.

“It would have been her sweet 16. She will always be 15 to us, and the family is trying to adapt and cope with the loss. We want to keep her legacy alive,” a close relative said.

“She wanted to be a pharmacist, an entrepreneur and a content creator. She was into hairdressing and was an artist. She did free-hand drawing, a gift that runs in the family. She also played football at school. She had many dreams.”

Isabella, known as Izzy, died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex on January 15, the day after she was shot near the family’s home. A woman was also shot but survived.

Isabella was a form four student at Carapichaima East Secondary School.

In February, a plaque was unveiled in her honour at Savary Road, Las Lomas No 1, to memorialise her life and legacy.

Relatives said people from all over the country have been visiting the site and paying their respects. Many people have left envelopes, offering words of comfort to the bereaved family.

“Some people would talk about how they lost a loved one and how they are managing to cope. We know many other families are in grief. Some people are missing and families do not even know where their loved ones are.”

A fellow resident, Sunil Ramjattan, 46, was charged with the murder as well as wounding the woman.

The matter is pending in court.