Ex-Santa Rosa youth player Addae Paponette signs for Granada CF

Eighteen-year-old Trinidadian attacking midfielder Addae Paponette puts pen to paper on a two-year contract with second division Spanish club Granada CF. Photo courtesy Addae Paponette's Instagram account. -

EIGHTEEN-year-old Trinidadian attacking midfielder Addae Paponette has signed a two-year contract with Spanish club Granada CF, which campaigns in the country’s second tier.

A former FC Santa Rosa and Queen’s Park Cricket Club youth player, Paponette was signed by Granada on September 20 after being on trial with the club for a couple of months. Paponette will initially train and play with Granada’s under-19 and “B” teams.

Earlier this year, the former Queen’s Royal College student was involved in the TT men’s under-20 football team training squad ahead of the Concacaf Under-20 Championship qualifiers. However, similar to other young midfield talents such as Tau Lamsee and Nathan Quashie, Paponette didn’t feature in coach Brian Haynes’ final squad for the Concacaf qualifiers.

After migrating to England to live with his aunt five years ago, Paponette had several trials with European clubs. Last December, Paponette turned out for English lower league club Barking FC in an FA Youth Cup match against a Millwall FC team which eventually got to the tournament’s semifinals.

Paponette now has the chance to make his mark at the Spanish club which was rubbing shoulders with La Liga’s finest before being relegated from the top flight last season.

“I would proudly like to announce that I have signed my first professional contract with the football club Granada CF,” Paponette said via his Instagram account. “It’s a very proud moment for me and my family and everyone who believed in me. All prayers to Allah.”

A former national winner at the primary school level with Arima Boys Government Primary School, Paponette joined Santa Rosa at five and spent a total of six years with the club under the watchful eyes of its president and technical director Keith Look Loy.

“It’s a wonderful platform for Addae to establish himself with Granada,” Look Loy told Newsday.

He said the club remains focused on teaching the players the rudimentaries of the game and he pointed to national products such as Nathaniel James, Duane Muckette and Andre Rampersad – all former Rosa youth players.

Look Loy wished Paponette the best on his new Spanish adventure and he believes the youngster now has the right environment to prove his worth and propel himself into the national selection pool once again.

In an interview with Newsday six years ago, Paponette said his dream was to play in the English Premier League.

For now, he will do his best to make a name for himself at his new Spanish club.