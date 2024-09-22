Coast Guard officer among 2 charged with murder

Diego Roper. -

A Coast Guard officer is one of two men charged with the murder of Diego Roper, 23, of Maraval.

According to the police, Roper was on the roadway in front of his Paramin home around 9.30 pm on September 8 when he was heard shouting, "No boy, no boy," which was followed by gunshots. A red vehicle was seen leaving the scene.

Several attempts were made to find and communicate with Roper via his cell phone but they were unsuccessful. A missing person report was made to the Maraval Police Station on September 9.

Roper’s decomposing body was found in some bushes at Boiler Trace, Cameron Hill, Petit Valley, on September 12 by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team.

On September 15 and 16, the 19-year-old Coast Guard of Diego Martin and a 22-year-old Belmont man were arrested.

On September 20, acting director of public prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen Jaglal advised the investigative teams from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, under the supervision of ASP Ramjag, Insps Mongroo and Ramsumair and WPC Grant, that they be charged with the murder.

The suspects were expected to appear before the High Court on September 23.