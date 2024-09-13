Missing Paramin man found dead in Petit Valley

Diego Roper -

The decomposing body of Diego Roper, 23, was found in Petit Valley on the morning of September 12.

Roper, who lived in Cacao Trace Extension, Paramin, was last seen around 9.30 pm on September 8 and reported missing that day.

Relatives say Roper was going to visit one of his neighbours before he went missing. They claimed they later heard a noise that sounded like a gunshot.

His body was found around 12.50 pm by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, in some bushes at Boiler Trace, Cameron Hill, Petit Valley.

Roper's mother, Martha Romany spoke with the media at the scene just after her son's body was found. She said on September 9 they searched for her son, but were unsuccessful.

"The rescue team said they would give us a hand today (September 12).

"Luckily they did, and I came with them this morning and we really find him. I bawl out to him and he come out. I said, 'Diego, show me where you is, boy, show me where you is.'"

She praised the Hunters Search and Rescue Team for helping her get some closure.

"Thank God for them, I find my son."

As Romany finished her statement, family friend Helena Peters said, "They are not only search and rescuers. They are supportive, very sympathetic and it's so nice to know we have a group in TT that helps people."

She said the search on September 12 began around 10.30 am.

Roper's mother said she last spoke to her son on September 7. He was the third of Romany's seven children.

She began to breathe heavily and sniffle loudly when a reporter asked her how she remembered her son. As she replied, her voice began cracking with emotion.

"He was never a bad child, he was hard-working. He was a people person, but always for himself (kept to himself)."

Romany said Roper was a farmer and had recently reaped tomatoes from his garden.

Peters said she knew Roper through his mother and grandparents. Peters's son also worked with Roper in his garden, planting tomatoes.

"He was a jolly soul. He was a people person and I never knew him to be in any illegal activities.

"I've known his mother before she was pregnant with him and he practically was almost born in my father's hand."

She was baffled that anyone would want to harm Roper. Many others in the community were shocked that something like this could happen to him.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said, "Up here doesn't have these kinds of thing."