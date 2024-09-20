New Children's Authority board sworn in

The new Children's Authority of Trinidad and Tobago board was sworn in on September 19th, at the OPM Office in St. Clair. (L-R) Deputy chair of the board of management of the Children’s Authority Jenifer Boucaud-Blake; Children’s Authority director Sheldon Cyrus; OPM permanent Secretary (Ag) Vijay Gangapersad; Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy; chair of the board of management of the Children’s Authority Marsha Bailey; OPM deputy permanent secretary (Gender and Child Affairs) Sanjay Singh; and OPM child affairs division coordinator Irma Bailey-Reyes. -

A new chair has been appointed to the Children's Authority board of management.

Marsha Bailey received her letter of appointment at the Office of the Prime Minister, St Clair on September 19, a release said.

Bailey succeeds Rawlinson Agard.

Issuing Bailey's letter of appointment, Minister of Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy told the new chair to make sure the authority becomes the best version of itself.

She highlighted several priority areas, including improving the efficiency of kinship care for children and enhancing the synergy and dedication of staff.

She acknowledged the work of the previous chairmen and noted that this is now an opportunity to take the authority in a new direction.

Webster-Roy also reiterated the ministry's commitment to ensuring that it has all the necessary resources as it is integral to the whole government approach to implementing co-ordinated and integrated child protection for all the nation’s children.

“Through the Standing Committee on Child Protection we, at Gender and Child Affairs, are trying to strengthen the child care and protection system to ensure a co-ordinated integrated and more importantly, a whole of government approach to service delivery to children in Trinidad and Tobago. The Children’s Authority plays an integral role in this process.”