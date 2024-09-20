"See the Falcons face off against Trinbago Knight Riders"

N Touch
TKR: Bats for CPL championship

Trinbago Knight Riders batsman Kieron Pollard hits this shot to the boundary on September 19. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Trinbago Knight Riders batsman Kieron Pollard hits this shot to the boundary on September 19. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

GAME two of the home games of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 cricket tournament saw the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons clash with the formidable Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

Fans were treated to a thrilling display of cricket, showcasing athletic prowess, strategic gameplay and the spirit of the Caribbean game. This gallery captures the most memorable moments from the players' action-packed match that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Relive the excitement and camaraderie in the photos below.

TKR batsman Kieron Pollard hits this shot over his shoulder at the Queen's Park Oval on September 19.
- Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Trinbago Knight Riders batsman Shaqkere Parris hits this shot in their match against Antigua & Barbuda Falcons. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A close call for Trinbago Knight Riders batsman Tim David as he was almost stumped by Antigua & Barbuda wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Brandon King of Antigua & Barbuda Falcons goes on his knees to play this shot, in their match against TKR at the Queen's Park Oval on September 19. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

