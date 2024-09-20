See the Falcons face off against Trinbago Knight Riders

Trinbago Knight Riders batsman Kieron Pollard hits this shot to the boundary on September 19. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

GAME two of the home games of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 cricket tournament saw the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons clash with the formidable Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

Fans were treated to a thrilling display of cricket, showcasing athletic prowess, strategic gameplay and the spirit of the Caribbean game. This gallery captures the most memorable moments from the players' action-packed match that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Relive the excitement and camaraderie in the photos below.