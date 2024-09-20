Cops silent on Deyalsingh case

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh. - File photo

There has been no update from the police on the two suspects held for the robbery at gunpoint of Minister of Health and St Joseph MP Terrence Deyalsingh on September 17. The arrests were made by officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Multiple attempts to contact Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Suzette Martin, who is in charge of Intelligence and Investigations, on September 18, for an update on the investigations were unsuccessful.

This after DCP Martin, in a voice note that was embedded in a TTPS press release, warned those involved in robbing Deyalsingh to surrender since all efforts would be made to apprehend them.

On September 17, police said, the Inter-Agency Task Force received information and went to St Paul Street in East Port of Spain, where they saw a blue Hyundai Elantra (PDH 4667) that was involved in the robbery.

The car was intercepted and two suspects arrested and taken to the St Joseph Police Station.

Deyalsingh was robbed of his gold bera – a traditional Indian-style gold bracelet – at gunpoint on the evening of September 17 as he sat outside Nyahbinghi bar at the corner of King and Abercromby streets in St Joseph. Police valued the bera at $10,000.