ACP Mystar: Send crime info on 486-9999

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wayne Mystar - FILE PHOTO

FRESHLY minted Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wayne Mystar has outlined initiaives geared at improving public security and safety. Among the initiatives is the new head of Central and South Division sharing a number, 486-9999, which people can call to share information.

Emphasising that safety is everybody's business, Mystar promised to go after criminals and have robust prosecutions.

As part of the trust-building exercise, he shared the number for anyone with information on any crime, to pass on to him.

"If you have sensitive information that you need to pass on to me personally, that number is open to the public in the south/central region," Mystar said.

"You do not have to leave a name or say where you live. Send information that could assist us in dealing with the scourge in the south/central zone." Mystar spoke at a media briefing on September 19 at the Police Administrative Building in San Fernando.

He was among eight officers promoted to the rank of ACP on September 12.

He now oversees three police divisions – Southern, South Western and Central.

Mystar recalled that a few months ago, Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher launched Customer Service Units at high-traffic stations. He said the initiative aimed to give the public a "wow experience" when reporting at stations.

He cited the police's community meetings and the justice clinics.

On police in school programmes as a prevention strategy for crime and violence, Mystar said he hopes to expand these programmes.

He charged that criminal elements are targeting people as young as those in primary schools.

To ensure early intervention in cases of youth delinquency, he said the police need to get into schools and start a robust programme educating youngsters about the consequences of living a life of crime and being upright people.

Also at the briefing were acting Sgt Reagan Ramanan, a legal officer (Southern Division); acting Supt Naim Gyan of the Central Division; acting Supt Heeraman Singh of the Southern Division; and acting Supt Edmund Cumberbatch of the South Western Division.

Asked about reports of extortion in the Southern Division, particularly in Moruga, Mystar suggested that people report it to the police.

"That is the first step, because if it is not reported, the police cannot take disciplinary action."

Mystar acknowledged that many people do not report it out of fear. He said the police seriously deal with extortion, as with other reports.

"Do not be afraid. Give us that information, and we will deal with it. Only with your help will we break the back of this particular crime."

Ramanan shared this view, adding that the police are addressing extortion head-on, and from his knowledge, there has been only one such report in recent times.

"The important thing to note is that, in the absence of a report or information coming to the police, it is not practical to say we are dealing with the issue.

We understand the fear the public may have regarding how long the investigation may take," Ramanan said.

"There are minimal reports of extortion in the Southern Division that I am aware of."

On domestic violence, Mystar said whereas most murders in north Trinidad are gang-related, in the South and Central regions, most are domestic-related.

He added that the police were implementing new strategies based on deterring, detecting and defending.

He called on the public to be vigilant.