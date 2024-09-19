Senior cop: Criminals targeting people withdrawing $$ to pay property tax

In this file photo, would-be property taxpayers wait in line at the Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance, Port of Spain on September 12. - Photo by Gabriel Williams

WITH Linx services unavailable as of September 16 at the Board of Inland Revenue – to make property-tax payments, among others – bandits are targeting homeowners who are withdrawing cash for that purpose.

Acting Supt Edmund Cumberbatch of the South Western Division made this comment on September 19, adding that the police have increased security measures specifically at financial institutions to profile criminals.

“We have stepped up our patrols, focusing on the banking and other money-lending agencies and their environs. I have personally asked my officers to go into the banks to observe. We have detectives in plain clothes and uniform,” Cumberbatch said.

“They will be observing suspicious-looking people, those who sit, wait, observe, and communicate with their outside counterparts to carry out these activities. We are taking in front and addressing the situation.”

He spoke at a media conference at the Police Administration Building in San Fernando.

The Finance Ministry recently announced that the use of Linx was halted because of the end of the financial year. The service is set to resume on October 1. Payments may still be made by cheque or by cash.

The deadline for paying the property tax is September 30.

Cumberbatch said on September 18, an elderly woman withdrew money and took a private taxi to go to her destination.

While in the car, she reportedly felt a tug on her purse, and on getting out, she realised the envelope containing the cash was missing.

“While we have not had any active reports, these people, we are advised, are planning on targeting, over the next few days, people who are looking to take advantage of the last few days to withdraw sums of money to pay their taxes.”

Asked about reports of student bullying in school in the division, he said bullying was not new.

“It has existed since time immemorial. 'Taxation' is also part of the bullying strategy, and we know it.”

Cumberbatch said community police are tasked with working at various schools, intervening and identifying the bullies.

“Sometimes when you check on these bullies, they are from broken homes, single-parent families, and they are sometimes individuals reaching out for some sort of help.

"Through our community intervention programme, we hope to reach them in the schools, at their residences or communities.”

“So far, we have been having positive feedback. It is a work in progress and we are committed to addressing these sort of situations.”

Also at the briefing were ACP Wayne Mystar (South/Central), Supt Heeraman Singh, legal officer acting Sgt Reagan Ramanan of the Southern Division and acting Supt Naim Gyan of the Central Division.