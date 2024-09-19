Russell Latapy: I have not applied for Soca Warriors post

Trinidad and Tobago football legend Russell Latapy attends the launch of cricket great Brian Lara’s book Lara: The England Chronicles, on Spetmber 17, 2024 at Lara’s residence, located at Lady Chancellor Hill, Port of Spain. - Faith Ayoung

Former Soca Warriors playmaker and head coach Russell Latapy has declared he has been "indirectly contacted" by the TT Football Association (TTFA) since the sacking of head coach Angus Eve on July 31.

Latapy, who has had coaching stints with both senior and TT youth teams, was speaking to the media at the launch of West Indies legend, Brian Lara's book, Lara: The England Chronicles, on September 17.

Eve was hired as the Soca Warriors coach in 2021, but he was sacked two months ago after the TT team got four points from their first two Fifa 2026 World Cup qualification matches versus Grenada and the Bahamas in June.

Since Eve's departure, the TTFA hired former Joe Public and North East Stars coach Derek King as the Soca Warriors caretaker coach on August 6. However, in his first two matches in charge, King was unable to inspire the Warriors to favourable results.

In their first two 2024/25 Concacaf Nations League A matches, the Soca Warriors lost 4-0 to Honduras on September 6, before playing out a dull, goalless draw versus French Guiana at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tobago on September 10.

Newsday asked Latapy if he was interested in the Soca Warriors head-coaching post and if he had applied for the position.

And though Latapy said he's willing to assist TT football once his services are required, he said, "No, I haven't applied for the Soca Warriors job."

The Kieron Edwards-led TTFA administration was elected to office on April 13, and Latapy reckons they may still have quite a lot on their plate as they get their house in order.

"I think a lot has been happening with the TTFA which has changed hands from the normalisation committee to the new president Kieron Edwards," he said.

"I think the new president needs a bit of time to settle into the job. I think it's documented the difficulties the TTFA and football in general has been through."

Fondly known in his playing days as the "Little Magician," Latapy was then asked if contact was made by the TTFA concerning the Soca Warriors coaching post.

"(Contact has been made) indirectly," he said, with a chuckle.

Having represented the Soca Warriors at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, Latapy coached the TT men team from 2009-2011, and also had a spell with the TT men's under-17 team in 2016.

He said the door isn't closed on a possible return to the national setup.

"I've never turned my back on TT and football by extension. Really, if the opportunity arises that the TTFA thinks I can support in any way, I would be more than happy to (assist).

"I haven't applied for the job. I'm back and forth but I'm home for the most part. If my support is needed, I would be more than happy to contribute in whatever way I can."

Last year, under Eve, TT progressed to the quarterfinals of the Nations League competition for the first time before being defeated by eventual champions USA. After just two games in the 2024/25 cycle, though, TT are at the bottom of their League A table and in danger of being relegated to League B. Whether King is at the helm or not, the Soca Warriors will likely need a pair of wins against Cuba on October 10 and 14 if they are to stay in Nations League A.