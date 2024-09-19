Point Fortin taxi drivers want CNG in the borough

BRING BACK CNG: Clive Bernard, a member of the Point Fortin/San Fernando Taxi Drivers Association, advocates for CNG to made available again at the NP Service Station at Frisco Junction, Point Fortin on September 18. - venessa mohammed

On September 17, the president of the Point Fortin/San Fernando Taxi Drivers' Association, John David, along with several members, urged the authorities to make compressed natural gas (CNG) available at the NP RJT Service Station at Frisco Junction in Point Fortin.

The drivers complained that the nearest stations they can fill their CNG fuel tanks are San Fernando — specifically on Rushworth Street and the NP Carousel in Mon Repos.

The issue is not new as they said the service has been unavailable in the borough for the past 15 years. Before that, CNG was available for about two years under a different management.

He spoke to reporters at the station at Frisco Junction.

David explained that four years ago, the new management installed the necessary infrastructure to provide CNG, but to date, this service has yet to be activated.

He recently found out that CNG would not be available in the borough any time soon.

The drivers do not blame the station's management but rather the authorities.

"There is no CNG in Point or the entire southwest peninsula. We do not know what the problem is. We need to get CNG in Point. People from Icacos, Erin and even Siparia and Fyzabad used to come here for CNG," David said.

"We are appealing to the Prime Minister and the Government for help. It is about time. Gas, oil, citrus, fish, everything are coming from Point. We are mining this country."

David said the association has 135 members.

Member Clive Bernard said the same thing.

He added, "Why do we always have to fight in Point Fortin to get something done? Why? This is overbearing, and we want to know why we have no CNG."

NP's website says South Trinidad has three CNG filling stations- Point Fortin, Mon Repos and San Fernando.

In 2008, the Government announced its intention to increase the availability of CNG to consumers.

In 1992, the company commissioned outlets for the sale of the environmentally-friendly CNG.

The website added, "The cleanest burning alternative fuel, CNG is safe, economical and is readily available at NPMC Service Stations. However, the marketing of CNG is now the remit of NGC CNG."