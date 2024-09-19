Anomaly basketball tourney jumps off on September 21

DIAL Premier Division winners Maloney Pacers will compete at the inaugural Anomaly Basketball Tournament from September 21. -

Eight of Trinidad and Tobago’s top basketball teams begin their quest for the inaugural Anomaly Basketball Tournament title at the Maloney Indoor and Eastern Regional Indoor Sport Arena (ERISA) in Maloney and Tacarigua respectively from September 21.

The competition spans five weekends and features a mixture of teams from seasoned powerhouses to rising stars.

Among the favourites is Maloney Pacers, fresh off their successful campaign in the DIAL Premier Division.

Meanwhile, the TT Police Service team, riding high from their triumphant south zone run, are expected to be serious contenders.

New Chapter Academy and Caracas City, who finished second and third in the DIAL Premier Division, are both aiming to shake things up and take their shot at championship glory.

The Morvant Oilbirds, a young but ambitious team in the local basketball scene, will be looking to make a statement in their tournament debut.

Additionally, Caledonia Clippers made a return to the domestic circuit after being crowned 2019 north zone champions and 2020 National Invitational Championship winners. A statement from organisers confirmed that Clippers are “assembling a formidable squad for this event”.

Bringing an international flair will be Guerreros Di Dios and Halcones de Guiria, who are set to energize the tournament with their distinctive style of play and passionate fanbase.

“Anomaly is more than just a tournament—it’s an experience where the impossible becomes reality,” the statement said.

For more information, follow @anomaly.basketball on Instagram for tournament previews and updates.

Participating Teams:

Caledonia Clippers

Caracas City

Guerreros Di Dios

Halcones de Guiria

Maloney Pacers Basketball Club and Youth Development Programme

Morvant Oilbirds

New Chapter Global Sport Academy

TT Police Service Basketball Team