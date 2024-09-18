Spirit Mas, Scotiabank partner for Carnival 2025

Models show off costumes from Spirit Mas’ 2024 catalogue at Drew Manor, Santa Cruz. - Savory Photography Services

Spirit Mas has announced Scotiabank as its exclusive financial partner for Carnival 2025.

In a media release Spirit Mas director Justin Ram said, “From inception, Spirit has been focused on reengineering Trinidad’s Carnival into an all-encompassing experience that fully embraces the cultural richness of our past, while strategically integrating innovations that ensure the festival has a long and sustainable future.

“We’re excited to see that Scotiabank shares a similar vision for the festival and we look forward to working with them to deliver an exceptional product to our masqueraders, as well as spectators.”

Spirit Mas was launched in June 2023. Following its Carnival 2024 debut, the band became synonymous with an unparalleled road experience due to elements like its elaborate floats, Carnival Monday brunch, and iconic grand finale Climax event, the release said.

On the heels of the successful launch of its 2025 presentation titled Spirit Island, the release said this collaboration with Scotiabank promises to introduce further innovation and education to the island’s signature festival.