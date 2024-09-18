Health Minister robbed of bera: police have two suspects

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh was robbed of a gold bera in the afternoon on September 17 while speaking to residents of his constituency, St Joseph. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

POLICE have caught and arrested two suspects in connection with the robbery involving Minster of Health and MP for St Joseph Terrence Deyalsingh.

Police said the Inter-Agency Task Force received information and went to St Paul Street, East Port of Spain, where they saw a blue Hyundai Elantra (PDH 4667) that was involved in the robbery.

The blue Hyundai Elantra was stopped and two suspects were arrested and taken to the St Joseph Police Station.

Deyalsingh was robbed of his gold bera – a traditional Indian-style gold bracelet – at gunpoint on the evening of September 17 as he sat outside Nyahbinghi bar corner King and Abercromby Street, St Joseph, with a constituent around 5 pm.

Deputy commissioner of police Suzette Martin, in an audio media release, said she "strongly condemns" the brazen armed robbery.

“Those who were involved in this crime, my best advice to you is to turn yourself in with your attorney, relative, or friend: rest assured, we are coming after you.”

Martin, in her September 18 release, said several people are being interviewed and she, “Wishes to reassure the public that although an investigation is already underway and all efforts are being made to swiftly apprehend those responsible.”

She said the men held are assisting in their investigation and the police will “ensure all involved in this crime face the full brunt of the law.”

Martin stressed criminal acts, particularly those involving firearms and violence, will not be tolerated.

“The safety and security of all citizens, including public officials, remains the utmost parity of the police service.”

Police valued the bera at $10,000.

Investigations are ongoing.