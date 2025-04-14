Siparia man stabbed, suspect, 19, held

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A 38-year-old man is in serious but stable condition at hospital after he was stabbed during an argument over money in Siparia over the weekend.

The suspect, 19, who lives in the community, was detained shortly after.

The victim, Andy Dubar of Coora Branch Road, and the suspect had the argument around 9.20 am on April 13.

Police said the argument turned violent and the suspect reportedly stabbed Dubar multiple times.

PCs Chaitramsingh and Ramdass responded to a report of a wounding and were told it happened just about ten minutes before their arrival.

Dubar sustained injuries to his left eye, right forearm, right foot, stomach and the back of his head.

EHS personnel took him to the Siparia District Health Facility.

He was later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he remained in a stable but serious condition.

PC Chaitramsingh is leading the investigation.