Police file completed against Trinibad artiste in viral threat video

Police have completed a case file against a 35-year-old “Trinibad” artiste who was arrested in connection with a viral video showing a man making explicit threats of violence toward supporters of a particular political party while endorsing another.

As of midday on April 14, the man had not yet been charged. Police confirmed that investigators were expected to consult with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) later in the day or by the next day for further direction.

ACP Richard Smith told Newsday that the suspect is facing a possible sedition charge, "subject to the discretion of the DPP."

He added that the investigation is still ongoing.

In the video, the man – wearing a t-shirt bearing the logo of a political party – can be seen threatening to "tie strap" people in areas known to be strongholds of another political party.

He claimed he would carry out these actions the night before the general election, scheduled for April 28, to prevent them from voting.

“You all not learning,” he said in the video, warning that he intended to "teach them a lesson."

The man also said he did not care if police arrested him "the day after election."

He was arrested on April 11 during an intelligence-led operation conducted by officers of the National Operations Unit (NOU), under the supervision of ACP Smith and ASP Ramharrack, in the Penal district. He is a resident of Santa Flora.

In a recent statement, police said they treated any threats to public safety or national security with the utmost seriousness – particularly in the lead-up to an election.

They also reminded the public that while freedom of expression is a constitutional right, it must be exercised responsibly and within the limits of the law.