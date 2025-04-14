Cops arrest boy,14, found with loaded gun in hammock

- File photo

South Western Division police have arrested a 14-year-old boy after allegedly finding him lying in a hammock with a loaded gun over the weekend.

Officers were on an exercise along Penal Rock Road, Penal, on April 13 when they searched a house and found the teenager with a pouch strapped across his shoulders.

Inside the pouch, officers reportedly found a Sig Sauer pistol and a magazine containing three rounds of 9mm ammunition.

When questioned, the boy told police he was at the location to act as the caretaker for ducks on the property.

No one else was at the house at the time.

The boy was arrested and taken to the South Oropouche Booking Centre.

Investigations are ongoing.