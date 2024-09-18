Cricket legend Lara launches autobiography

From left, Liam Gooding, 18, of Fatima College, former West Indies batsman Brian Lara and Johann Fournillier, 12, at the launch of Lara's autobiography Lara: The England Chronicles at his home on Lady Chancellor Hill, Port of Spain on September 17. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

CRICKET icon Brian Lara launched his book Lara: The England Chronicles, on September 17 at his home at Chancellor Hill, Port of Spain.

Sport and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, Queen's Park Cricket Club president Dr Nigel Camacho, members of TT's under-17 cricket team and former West Indies and cricketer Dwayne Bravo were among those present.

Newsday photographer Faith Ayoung captured these images at the event.