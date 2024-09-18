News
Cricket legend Lara launches autobiography
26 Minutes Ago
From left, Liam Gooding, 18, of Fatima College, former West Indies batsman Brian Lara and Johann Fournillier, 12, at the launch of Lara's autobiography Lara: The England Chronicles at his home on Lady Chancellor Hill, Port of Spain on September 17. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
CRICKET icon Brian Lara launched his book Lara: The England Chronicles, on September 17 at his home at Chancellor Hill, Port of Spain.
Sport and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, Queen's Park Cricket Club president Dr Nigel Camacho, members of TT's under-17 cricket team and former West Indies and cricketer Dwayne Bravo were among those present.
Newsday photographer Faith Ayoung captured these images at the event.
Former West Indies cricketer and world record holder Brian Lara at the launch of his autobiography at his home on Lady Chancellor Hill, Port of Spain on September 17. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Brian Lara signs a copy of his autobiography Lara: The England Chronicles for Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Former national footballer Russell Latapy at the launch of Brian Lara's autobiography on September 17. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
From left, Fatima College student Liam Gooding, 18, takes a photo of Johann Fournillier, 12, and former West Indies batsman Brian Lara, at the launch of Lara's autobiography Lara: The England Chronicles. -Photo by Faith Ayoung
Former West Indies star batsman Brian Lara with his friend, fellow cricketer Dwayne Bravo at the launch of Lara's autobiography, Lara: The England Chronicles, at his home on Lady Chancellor Hill, Port of Spain on September 17. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Former West Indies batsman and world record holder Brian Lara, signs his autobiography, Lara: The England Chronicles, for TT U17 players Joseph Mandoza, 17, Darrius Batoosingh, 16, and Johanson Gajadhar, 17, at the book launch on September 17. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Nigel Camacho of the Queen's Park Cricket Club pictured with former West Indies star batsman Brian Lara at the launch of Lara's autobiography on September 17. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Harry Ramdass, coach of Brian Lara at Fatima College and Agnes Cyrus, elder sister to legendary batsman Brian Lara at the book launch of his autobiography Lara: The England Chronicles on September 17. Lara credited his sister Agnes as one of the instrumental people who helped kickstart his organised cricket career. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Lara also gave a signed copy of his autobiography, Lara: The England Chronicles to Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd CEO Erik Keskula. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
