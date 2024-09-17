National Security Charity Golf to tee off Republic Day

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds tees off at a past golf tournament. -

THE organising committee of the National Security Sector Charity Golf tournament will host the fifth edition of the annual charity tournament on September 24 (Republic Day) at the Chaguaramas Golf Club.

There will be a brief address to participants and guests before a ceremonial tee-off by the patron of the tournament – Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds – followed by the start at 8 am.

The organiser said the event is expected to be "a keenly contested event mixed with camaraderie."

The format will be two-ball better ball and the tournament will be sanctioned by the TT Golf Association. The funds raised this year will be go towards a security sector veteran from the TT Fire Service. Additionally, there will be prizes for the winners in each class.

Registration is open and participants are encouraged to use the Chaguaramas Golf Club Wild Apricot webpage to complete their online registration (https://cgc.wildapricot.org/event-5545942) and make payments to the club’s First Citizens account number 1260575 or contact Colonel (Retired) Darnley Wyke, the interim event committee chairman at (684-3843) for information.