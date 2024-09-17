Minor held for Princes Town man’s murder

FOUR months after the body of a missing man was found with gunshot wounds in Princes Town, the police have detained a minor in connection with the murder.

The police held the 17-year-old boy on September 16. On September 17, Newsday confirmed he remained detained at the Booking Centre for Juveniles in South Oropouche.

No further information was given about the suspect.

Adil Mohammed, 33, of Cemetery Street in Princes Town, was last seen alive on May 10 at around 5 pm when he left home in his Toyota Corolla.

The father of one told a relative that he was going to buy barbeque and gas.

He never returned, and all calls to his cellphone went straight to voicemail.

Relatives, the police, and members of the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, began searching for Mohammed.

On the night of May 11, his body was found near a bushy area where people dump rubbish, near Fairfield Road and Perry Young Road in Princes Town.

Mohammed worked as a cesspool attendant at the Princes Town Regional Corporation.

About a month before his death, Mohammed began working as a "PH" taxi drive in the Princes Town/St Croix Road area.

Southern Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, are investigating.

Cpl Griffith of the Homicide Bureau is leading the investigation.