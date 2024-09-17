Hunting season opens on October 1

Tobago Main Ridge rainforest. - zfile photo courtesy Anjani Ganase

The 2024-2025 hunting season is set to open on October 1 and runs until February 28, 2025.

A media statement on September 16 from the Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Ministry said the closed season would run from April 1-September 30, 2025.

This means during March 2025, the listed game species will be removed from the schedule and hunting will be prohibited.

The sale of state game licences began on September 16 throughout the country and all licences are $100 per game species and a limit of three per hunter.

The ministry suggested that to ensure no violations of the Conservation of Wild Life Act (COWA), all hunters should familiarise themselves with the act, particularly Chapter 67:01.

It says the licences enable hunters/licensees to hunt the game species specified on their respective licence on state lands and forest reserves.

It added that all hunting and/or having iguana is prohibited in January, February and March, and people who breach this can be fined $10,000.

The statement said: “Hunting of the lizard species (iguana) ends on December 31. Similarly, hunting of lizards is not permitted within the municipal boundaries of the city of Port of Spain. (Legal Notice No. 280 of 2019) and (Regulations (6) (1) (c) and (7) (1A).”

People have until March 31, 2025, to dispose of game-animal carcasses (or any part thereof) from their property and or their possession, except for iguanas, which must be disposed of on or before (midnight) December 31.

Holders of licences purchased for the 2024-2025 hunting season must correctly complete and submit the mandatory data return forms on or before May 31, 2025.

Failure to comply may result in a summary conviction of $5,000 per data form.

The ministry said all first-time hunters should present a valid form of identification and a recent utility bill no older than three months old.

If the bill is in someone else’s name, the hunter should provide an authorisation letter to verify the address.

Licence forms can be obtained at forestry division offices in Trinidad and the Division of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development sales centres in Tobago on Mondays-Fridays between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm except on public holidays and weekends.

The Trinidad forestry offices are at Damarie Hill in Sangre Grande, Long Circular Road in St James, Pleasantville and Rio Claro.

Permits can also be obtained at the district revenue offices in Chaguanas, Tunapuna and Scarborough in Tobago. They are also available at the Roxborough district revenue office, but only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.