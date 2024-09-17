Gonzales: Raising electricity rates not a priority at this time

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales says increasing electricity rates was "not a priority for the government" at this time.

Questioned about it by Newsday after a grant distribution in Point Fortin on September 16, Gonzales said: "That is, quite frankly, not a priority for the government of TT."

"The RIC (Regulated Industries Commission) has done its work. We've asked for further information.

"The information that we're requesting, it is coming in slowly. At the appropriate time, we will announce to the national community what is our decision.

"So far what we are doing is ensuring that persons who are unserved and underserved...have access to utility services."

Almost one year ago, the RIC approved and recommended a 15 to 64 per cent increase in electricity rates. It was met with harsh criticism from the public and continues to be a contentious topic for many.

The announcement came on October 16, 2023. Over the course of the month, the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) discussed the raise before passing the baton on to the minister and cabinet.

It has remained there with no significant word from government officials on what the new rates would be and when it would be implemented. In April, Gonzales promised the final word by the end of the month but none came.