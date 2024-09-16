Praise as Angostura marks bicentennial

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon as she delivered the feature address at the gala to mark the 200th anniversary of the House of Angostura on September 14. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Trade and Industry Ministry

TRADE and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon has praised Angostura for its "tremendous history and legacy" as the company recently marked its 200th anniversary.

A press release on September 16 said the minister was the featured speaker at the company's 200th anniversary gala on September 14.

At the function, she said: "The celebration of Angostura’s bicentennial anniversary is not an ordinary achievement. It represents two centuries of flavour, heritage, and excellence transcending from the days of handwritten letters and an agricultural based economy dominated by the primary production of sugarcane and cocoa to a modern world of smart phones, TikTok and an economy with diversified manufacturing and services energy and non-energy sectors.”

Gopee-Scoon said Angostura continues to play a pivotal role in the transformation and growth of Trinidad and Tobago, contributing significantly to the social, economic and cultural landscape and employment within the manufacturing sector.

Reflecting specifically on the impact and significant achievements of Angostura on the growth of the food and beverage sector, the minister said, “This sub sector continues to grow with Aromatic Bitters consistently within TT’s the top ten export commodities. Over the period 2019-2023 bitters accounted for 8 percent of exports under food and beverage.”

The success of the company on the global stage, she said, helped put TT on the map, enhancing the country’s international reputation as a producer of high-quality spirits and bitters in the beverage industry.

“Angostura’s products automatically markets and promotes our twin-island state in every corner of the world to over 170 countries such as the United States, the Netherlands, South Africa, China and Korea. The recent distribution agreement with China will only strengthen this.”

The gala’s programme included an exclusive charity auction, the proceeds of which supported charities for at risk youth.

“We are deeply encouraged by the company’s four pillars of corporate social responsibility: social, local content, wellness, and partnerships, that have been central in the implementation of a wide range of interventions in the areas of youth empowerment, culture, education, sports and the environment.

"This evening’s charity auction is emblematic of Angostura’s unwavering support for these initiatives,” the minister said.

Also speaking at the event was chairman of Angostura Holdings Ltd Terrence Bharath and Gordon Siegert, the great, great grandson of Dr Johann Siegert – inventor of Angostura aromatic bitters. Siegert spoke via a pre-recorded video.