Magnolia clinch Paragon indoor hockey double

A player from Magnolia, left, controls the ball against a Combined team in the Paragon Indoor Hockey tournament under-21 final at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook, September 15. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Magnolia's team showed off their mettle on the final night of action in the Paragon Indoor Hockey Tournament at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on September 15, clinching titles in the women's under-21 and women's open categories.

In the open final, Magnolia got a 2-1 win over hosts Paragon, with their under-21 team edging Combined by a 1-0 margin in their final.

Magnolia were unable to pull off the Paragon indoor treble, though, as In Sports recorded a 2-0 win in their clash in the girls' under-17 final.

In the boys' under-17 final, Guyana's GCC Outlaws got a tight 1-0 win against Pro Sport 2.

Meanwhile, in the men's under-21 final, Queen's Park Cricket Club (QPCC) blanked In Sports by a 2-0 margin. At press time, Fatima and QPCC were battling for the men's open title.