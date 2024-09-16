Government wants buyers for Gulfstream

The Gulfstream arrived at Sea Lots, Port of Spain, on August 22. - Photo courtesy the Energy Ministry

The government is looking for buyers for the Gulfstream barge which was grounded in February off the coast of the Cove Eco Industrial Park, Tobago, and refloated in August.

After it was refloated, the Gulfstream was towed to Trinidad.

Now, the government is seeking to sell it "as is and where is."

In a procurement tender notice from the Ministry of Works and Transport on September 16, prospective buyers were invited to submit packages for the Maritime Services Division.

Solicitation documents are available from the procurement unit of the Ministry of Works and Transport.

"The award will be executed in accordance with the pre-defined evaluation criteria outlined in the solicitation document.

"The services to be provided will be governed by the terms and conditions outlined in the respective solicitation document."

The deadline for submission is October 1 at 10 am and interested buyers were advised that no late tenders would be considered.

The ship was found with no crew onboard after running aground and overturning off Tobago's south-western coastline on February 7.

The barge was found overturned and leaking an oil-like substance approximately 200 metres off the coast of Cove. Some 30,000 of bunker fuel leaked from the overturned ship.

Soon after the spillage occurred, the authorities suggested the tanker had originated in Panama and had been towed by a tugboat.

The tugboat was never located.

In May, Energy Minister Stuart Young estimated that the overall damage could reach US$30 million.

In August, the Prime Minister said the Government continues its search for the people responsible for the abandonment of the Gulfstream

However, Dr Rowley said, the Government still has not caught up with the culprits.

Also on September 16, the ministry issued a public notice advising the owners of several wrecked vessels they had two months to remove them before they were disposed of by the Director Maritime Services, "the principal receiver of wreck," who has taken possession of vessels stranded/abandoned within TT waters.

The following boats have been identified: Treasure Queen 2 at Pier 4, Sunken Yachts at Harts Cut Bay, Submerged Barge at Salt Dock, Insel Riems at South Point Gourde, Cluster at Masson Bay and 11 vessels in cluster (Taurus, Star, Saga Moon, Lita, Transporter 2, Annet and Frank H Wetmore, Saga Star and others) at Escondido Cove.