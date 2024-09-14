Trinidad and Tobago hockey men end Pan Am group phase perfect

TT men's hockey players celebrate a goal in the tournament. Photo courtesy Pan American Hockey Federation. -

Trinidad and Tobago concluded the Pan Am Men's Hockey Challenge round robin phase unbeaten after executing a dominant 13-1 thumping of Paraguay in Peru on September 13.

The victory affirmed them a spot in the title match on September 14, and victory here, guarantees them a spot in next year's Panam Cup in Uruguay.

They are expected to play the second place finishers Peru in the final.

TT's Teague Marcano scored a whopping seven goals to remain the tournament's leading goal scorer.

Shaquille Daniel opened the scoring 32 seconds into the match, followed by three from Marcano before the first quarter concluded.

Marcano added another early in the second quarter, before Nicholas Grant and captain Jordan Vieira scored before the break. They entered the half-time period 7-0 up.

Nicholas Grant, Marcano and Jovan Wren slammed three more to make it 10-0 after the third quarter.

In the final quarter, Tarell Singh and Marcano (two) netted again to go 13-0 up, before Mathais Samudioall scored a consolation for Paraguay.