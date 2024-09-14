34 farmers get $3.1m in grants

Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Kazim Hosein, fifth right, and minister in the ministry Avinash Singh, to his left, with members of the Agro-Incentive Assessment Committee and recipients of the Agro-Incentive Grant on September 14 at the ministry in Chaguanas. -

THIRTY-FOUR farmers on September 14 received over $3.1 million in grants as part of the Agriculture Ministry's Agricultural Finance Support Programme.

The Cycle 7 Batch 2 distribution of Agro-Incentive Grants took place at the ministry in Chaguanas "amidst the lively atmosphere of the Namdevco farmers’ market," the ministry said in a news release.

It said the grant is a key element of the ministry's vision for a modern, competitive and sustainable agricultural sector.

It represents the ministry’s dedication to promoting innovation, resilience and sustainability within the agricultural community.

Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein said, “Today’s grant distribution goes beyond financial support; it acknowledges the essential role each of you plays in our agricultural sector. By investing in your projects, we are underscoring our commitment to stimulating a more robust and resilient agricultural industry. Your dedication is pivotal for ensuring food security and economic stability in Trinidad and Tobago, and it shapes the future of our farming community.”

Hosein added, “This is the true power of the Agro-Incentive Grant – not just to fund a project but to empower individuals. We are investing in people who will lead the way in innovation, sustainability, and in turn closer to the goal of achieving food and nutrition security.”

The ministry said the 34 recipients represent a diverse cross-section of the agricultural sector, including small-scale farmers and large agribusinesses.

The funds will be used for various innovative projects such as state-of-the-art irrigation systems, hydroponic systems, solar panel installations, shade houses and farm improvements to meet good agricultural practices standards, investments in new breeding stock for livestock and advanced fishing equipment.

Hosein told the farmers the recently-launched Farmers' Registration Portal was developed to enhance accessibility to ministry services.

"People can apply for their farmers' badge through this portal," he said. "It will provide access to a variety of grants, incentives and programmes offered by the ministry."

By obtaining the badge, farmers and fisherfolk can also benefit from the Agricultural Incentive Programme, which includes cash rebates and exemptions across 92 categories, supporting needs such as vehicle purchases, integrated pest management systems and advancements in livestock, tree crops and agro-processing.

The portal, the ministry said, simplifies the application process and ensures that all eligible individuals can fully utilise the available support.

Minister in the ministry Avinash Singh congratulated the farmers and hailed them as heroes in the agricultural community.

He said they play a vital role in helping feed the country and reassured them of the ministry's steadfast commitment to supporting their efforts.

Popular fashion designer Peter Elias, who was among the recipients, spoke with Newsday on September 14 and said he began egg farming with his nephew during the pandemic.