Teens and quality sleep

Dr Asha Pemberton -

Dr Asha Pemberton

teenhealth.tt@gmail.com

QUALITY sleep is crucial to the overall health of teenagers, but for many it can be elusive. Sleep is one of the most common reasons that leads young people to present to healthcare providers.

There are many complications which arise from poor sleep. Sleep is essential to adolescent health because it supports physical, mental and emotional development. All humans require time to recuperate and repair after the rigours of activity and cognitive pursuits.

This is even more pivotal among adolescents, who have the additional demands of pubertal growth, brain development and many psychosocial processes at play. Despite the need for rest, many teens struggle to get sufficient high-quality sleep.

Considering the many distractions of current adolescent life, it is no surprise that a primary cause of poor sleep is inattention to consistent healthy sleep habits. Optimal sleep is supported by routine and regularity that support rest. These include the creation of a calming pre-sleep routine including reading, journaling, meditating, or listening to soft music.

Electronic devices should be limited due to the fact that blue light emitted from phones, tablets, or computers can disrupt sleep. They impair the onset of sleep and contribute to sleep disruption and random awakening.

Teens should avoid screen time at least an hour before bed. This is a major cause of conflict between parents and teens but should still be emphasised. Parents are encouraged to arrive at consistent agreements with their teens surrounding cessation of device used before bed and ensure that it is applied. Even if removal of the device is required.

It is recommended by numerous healthcare organisations and supported by research that teenagers need between eight-ten hours of quality sleep nightly. Large proportions do not achieve this goal. In order to prepare for sleep, bedrooms should be dark, cool and quiet.

In busy homes of many occupants, efforts should be made to respect the sleep schedules of children and young people to create times of quiet. Attention to sleep clothing and bedding are also important. Soft bedding, proper pillows or sleeping surfaces all make a difference to sleep.

Daytime activities can also be supportive of quality sleep. Young people are encouraged to engage in regular physical activity during the day, which can promote better sleep at night.

Brisk physical activity has many benefits to the developing the teen body, but should not be done too close to bedtime as elevated heart rates will delay the onset of sleep. Caffeine in food and drink should be avoided in the afternoon and evening, and heavy meals should not be eaten close to bedtime.

Mental well-being lends heavily to sleep quality. Anxiety and being overwhelmed contribute to racing thoughts, perseveration and difficulty entering a restful state. In addition, young people who struggle with low mood or depressive symptoms can have poor sleep as an additional manifestation.

When young people report consistent challenges with sleep, it is recommended that parents explore their mental well-being with a qualified practitioner, as these are additional common causes of sleep dysfunction.

There are also identifiable sleep disorders which can impair sleep. Several forms of insomnia, sleep apnoea, or delayed sleep phase disorder can prevent quality rest. If a teen consistently struggles with sleep despite good habits and no emerging mental health concerns, these should be explored.

Promoting these healthy sleep habits can significantly enhance the quality of sleep for teens, leading to improved focus, better mood, optimal functioning.

Poor sleep is often overlooked by parents. Take time to converse with and observe your teen and their sleep. Quite often many simple and modifiable factors can be adjusted, leading to significant overall improvement.