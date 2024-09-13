Best cops for the job – DCP, union support latest police promotions

Gideon Dickson. -

A high-ranking police officer and the leader of the police’s union have voiced their support for the process and the outcomes of the latest round of promotions within the police.

On September 12, the police announced promotions of eight officers to the rank of assistant police commissioner (ACP). They were given their instruments of promotion at a ceremony held at the Solomon Mc Leod Lecture Theatre at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain on Thursday.

Contacted for comment, Police Social and Welfare Association president Gideon Dickson and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations Junior Benjamin both said the promotions would only serve to improve the service.

Benjamin said, “The merit-based system is so important, so that we can continue to build that level of morale within the service. That is needed now in order to build a more stable police service that is able to deal with the crime situation and affect the level of leadership that would be transformational in really bringing forth the quality of service that we want in the future.”

Dickson said the promotions were, for several of the officers, recognition of years of hard work.

“What that does for the organisation is confirm these people, who have a body of work behind them, into substantive offices,” Dickson said “Promotion on the whole has an effect on officers in a positive way, and it also has an effect on officers who were not successful.

"Every time you do the promotion, you have more officers vying for fewer posts or vacancies. But nonetheless, promotions is one of the significant variables that could be used to recognise, salute, motivate and enocourge good performance. So as it is, we are saying it is a step in the right direction.”

Dickson pointed out some of the officers began applying for promotions from as early as 2006.

“They have witnessed between six and seven promotions,” Dickson said.

The officers who were promoted to the rank of ACP were Curt Simon, Richard Smith, Andy Teewarie, Brian Soodeen, Anand Ramesar, Anthony Remy and Rishi Singh,

Officers who were appointed to the rank of senior superintendent were Roger Alexander, Michael Jackma, Arlet Groome, Brian Ramphal, Andrew John and Christopher Paponette.

Process above board

Two more openings in the rank of ACP are still open, as High Court injunctions ordered Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher to leave the spaces open while two officers contest the procedure in court.

The officers claim the process was flawed on the grounds that the oral interview panel may have had a bias.

Minister in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland was hesitant to comment on the process when asked by Newsday, noting that the process was under the purview of the police commissioner.

“More importantly, if there are matters before the court, I know enough to know that it is sub-judice. Therefore, I do not wish to comment and I would await the outcome of both the process and the court matter,” he said.

Benjamin said the promotion process up to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) was done by an independent body. The promotion of officers to the rank of DCP and higher was done by the Police Service Commission.

“So it is not the police that is doing it,” he said. “My personal view is that everything we do, we seek to do above board. There is an independent company that does these exercises. That in itself shows there is a separation in terms of how the process is carried out. I am confident that once it is done within what is expected, I believe all is done above board.”

Dickson said the officers were able to exercise their civic duties by challenging the process in the courts.

“That in itself is a true testament of democracy. It is a testament of organisations that is prepared to regulate itself and bring out the best in itself, and not hold the country at ransom.

“Regardless of how the results go, I can give the assurance that our officers remain dedicated to the task at hand.”

Be transformative leaders

Dickson called on the officers, some of whom have become popular public figures, to use their influence to transform the police service into an organisation that can achieve its targets for 2024 and beyond.

“Most of these officers would have witnessed between six and seven promotions since they started their journey. They have now been identified to be part of the transformation of the organisation. So with that significant accolade and title being bestowed on them, we would want to call on them to be what they were set out to be – transformational leaders.”

He made the statement in light of several challenges facing the police service including waning confidence and a 7.8 murder detection rate – the lowest in four years. He said in several communities in TT the relationship between police and the community has been strained.

“We want to win back those communities so that we can get in there with programmes, not just from a policing perspective but an all-of-society perspective. This promotion solidifies the attempts to achieve targets set in our operational plans for 2024.”