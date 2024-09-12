Ratiram repeats complaints about Perseverance Road Bridge

Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram. - File photo

COUVA North MP Ravi Ratiram has repeated his claims about infrastructural problems at the Perseverance Road Bridge in Chaguanas.

He made his initial claims last month. Ratiram was present for the reopening of the bridge by Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan on August 30.

In a statement on September 11, he claimed the bridge has significant flaws that undermine its safety and functionality.

Ratiram said he raised these concerns at the reopening of the bridge.

He said the incorporation of humps on either side and height restrictions which prevent certain vehicles from using the bridge add to traffic problems in the area.

Ratiram called on the Works and Transport Ministry to take immediate action to rectify the issues.

In response on September 12, senior ministry officials said Ratiram has not raised any new issues and those he raised are being addressed.

They indicated this was outlined in a statement the ministry issued on September 2.

In that statement, the ministry said its Highways Division is still doing other ancillary works at the site of the bridge and will continue until they are complete.

The ministry reminded drivers that the vehicular weight limit on the bridge is five tonnes and it is only open to light motor traffic at present.

When it was reopened, Sinanan said problems at the bridge were linked with a box culvert built there 25-30 years ago.

"Obviously over time, we had some erosion from the river and that would have caused some underscoring."

He said efforts were made to pin the bridge to bring it back into service immediately.

"What we have done now is put the bridge on our bridges programme. It will take a while, obviously."

He said a new bridge will have to be designed, funding has to be sourced and tenders issued to invite contractors to build it.

He added that measures would be instituted at the bridge in the interim so it could be used. He also said steps were taken as well to realign the river to reduce erosion of the bridge.