Fire damages San Fernando bakery

The Pumpernickel Bakery and Café on Coffee Street, San Fernando that was partially damaged by fire on September 12. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

A fire damaged Pumpernickel Bakery and Café in San Fernando before dawn on September 12.

Firefighters from the Mon Repos fire station and the San Fernando police station were alerted and quickly responded.

The firefighters managed to contain the flames, which damaged the front of the building at Coffee Street near Carib Street.

The owner, Patricia Campbell, said the police told her about the fire by around 3. She went to the police station and then to the bakery, where she saw the damage.

She said the air-conditioning unit, worth about $15,000, at the entrance, and the doors, worth about $7,000, were damaged. There was also electrical and structural damage.

No one was inside the building at the time and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The business will remain closed until repairs are done. Workers were cleaning up the site when Newsday visited.

Investigations are continuing.