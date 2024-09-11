THA: No final budget for October carnival yet

Niall George, Assistant Secretary, Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation. -

WITH just over six weeks to go before the third edition of the Tobago October carnival, the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) cannot say just yet how much will be pumped into the event.

The budget for last year’s carnival was estimated at $12,590,660, which covered subventions to interest groups, logistics, infrastructure and other related expenses.

That figure represented a decrease in the actual spend from the inaugural investment in 2022.

That year, the THA had initially planned to spend $17.5 million but the final cost was between $12-$13 million.

During a news conference on September 10 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Niall George, Assistant Secretary, Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, said he could not give a figure for this year’s carnival.

“Because of a lot of late buy-in and sponsorship, the budget has to be adjusted. So as soon as there is a concrete figure, it would be released to the public,” he told reporters.

Pressed on what the figure might be, George said, “As soon as there are concrete figures that can be released. I don’t what to put my foot in my mouth where that is concerned, so I would want to get it correct. So as soon as there is an accurate figure that I can release, it certainly will be released.”

Asked to elaborate on what he meant by “late buy-in,” George explained, “Some of the sponsors were uncertain initially. Based on the activity that has been taking place in the space, they willing to buy-in and are willing to do more, whether it be kind, whether it be cash, and that has caused figures to move. So we do not want to put a figure out there that would put us in a bad light or in a bad situation.”

He said he is very meticulous about facts.

“I am someone who specifically likes to come with facts and as soon as there is a figure that can be bandied around properly, we will release that figure to the public.”

George said, however, the safety and security of revellers will be a priority.

“We want to realise great economic activity. But the safety of each and every Tobagonian along this process is important. “

New Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd CEO Kern Cowan said the carnival is shaping up to be a bumper one.

“We expect a bumper push in terms of the numbers of visitors to the island, a bumper number of persons being part of bands and just a bumper carnival altogether,” he said.

He said the commission is still “working through all of the kinks” to ensure that everything is prepared in totality: the routes; the clusters; visitor locations; and viewing points. Bmobile has again signed on as the festival’s gold sponsor.

Cowan said the commission is committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure a successful festival.

“We are in the mode of kicking things into gear. We will see the rollout of our branding as early as next week. We just came off of a very successful road show tour in Trinidad and that showed an impact of more than 15,000 people at any given point. So we are really expecting greater interest in this 2024 showing of the Tobago carnival.”

Head of the Tobago Division ACP Collis Hazel said all measures are being put in place to ensure a safe carnival for domestic visitors and tourists.

He said the most of the activities, including the parades, will again take place in Scarborough.

“We continue to utilise the said route we used last year and the carnival is predominantly centred around Scarborough and therefore, persons will have the opportunity to revel within the space that we deemed appropriate for carnival,” he said.

Dexter Sandy, Tobago October Carnival Association interim chair, said there has been an increase in bands registering to participate in the various competitions.

Tobago Emergency Management Agency director Allan Stewart and Environmental Management Authority managing director Hayden Romano also spoke.