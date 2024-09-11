Jereem receives $187,500 in elite athlete funding

TT Olympian Jereem Richards, right, receives a cheque from acting permanent secretary of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development David Roberts at the ministry's head office in Port of Spain. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Sport and Community Development

OLYMPIC 400-metre fourth-place finisher Jereem Richards has received $187,500 in funding through the Elite Athlete Assistance Programme (EAAP).

The presentation was made by acting permanent secretary of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development David Roberts at the ministry in Port of Spain.

A media release from the ministry said, "This funding, which is awarded under the EAAP and is aligned with the National Sport Policy, is designed to help athletes like Richards to cover cost of training, international competition fees, travel and other essential expenses.

"Similar to other athletes, the ministry has continuously supported Richards’ athletic development which allowed him to successfully compete on the international stage."

Richards fell just short of a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics last month.

In 2019, he was awarded $125,000, and $187,500 in 2021. In 2022, he received $250,000 and in 2023 he was awarded a further $250,000.

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, in reaffirming the ministry’s support for athletes and their development, said, “Jereem’s performance at the recent Paris 2024 Olympics games and his subsequent bronze medal at the Diamond League (on August 30), showed true grit and a determination to succeed. We at the ministry are committed to ensuring that athletes are given all that they need to reach their highest levels of performance.”

On September 8, the ministry announced that Paralympian Akeem Stewart will be awarded $150,000 for his silver-medal performance at the Paris 2024 Paralympics under the National Incentives and Rewards Framework.