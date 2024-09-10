Tobago's Top Hill out of reach as road fails

The damaged road at Top Hill, Pembroke, Tobago. - Photo courtesy DIQUD

There is no access to Top Hill, Pembroke, Tobago, owing to a road failure on September 4.

The Division of Infrastructure, Quarries, and Urban Development said in a press release that during digging for a new retaining wall, significant soil shifts made the road above start collapsing.

The Roxborough District Team reported that the soil became too wet because water was coming from a nearby drainage pipe.

The public is advised to use alternative routes, as the road will be closed to both drivers and pedestrians for a week while repairs are done.