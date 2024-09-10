Main Ridge, Betsy's out front in Tobago T10

Roxborough Gunners players celebrate a wicket. -

MAIN Ridge Challengers and Betsy's Hope Scrape Up are leading their respective groups after the first weekend of the Tobago T10 Community Cricket Windball League at Parade Square, Bacolet.

Matches bowled off on September 8.

Main Ridge and Betsy's started with two wins each.

Main Ridge are on top of Group A and Betsy's are leading Group B.

Antonio Providence slapped 101 to steer Betsy's to a 108-run victory over Transporters. Providence's knock guided Betsy's to 169/6 in ten overs, before limiting Transporters to a meagre 61/3 in ten.

Betsy's also recorded a four-wicket win over Concordia Rising Stars.

In Group A action, Main Ridge earned back-to-back wins over Jade Monkey CP Cuzins and Whim Sharks. Samuel Williams has been performing with both bat and ball, scoring 83 runs in the two matches combined and grabbing five wickets.

There have been a few spectacular individual efforts already. Marcus Daniel cracked 95 not out for Canaan Bon Accord Masters and Ashaughn Pierre belted an unbeaten 76 for Mason Hall Challengers.

Scores:

JADE MONKEY CP CUZINS 68/9 (Jason Persaud 24, Adrian Alexander 18; Samuel Williams 3/28, Jabari West 2/0) vs MAIN RIDGE CHALLENGERS 73/3 (8.4 overs) (Samuel Williams 38 not out, Shaquille Thomas 21; Akeil Clarke 1/5). Main Ridge win by seven wickets.

CONCORDIA RISING STARS 98/6 (10 overs) (Sheldon Jordan 26, Kerlis Nurse 23; Quinton Brooks 1/12) vs Betsy's Hope Scrape Up 104/6 (7.4 overs) (Shaquille Duncan 40, Dario Melville 33 not out; Adrian Isaac 3/24, Joash Walcott 2/21). Betsy's won by four wickets.

PEMBROKE UPSETTERS 138/8 (10 overs) (Aalon Reid 31, Xaviar Reid 25; Wayne Joseph 2/21, Leron Lezama 2/22) vs BUCCOO UTD 90/6 (10 overs) (L Lezama 33, Nicholas Smart 19; Keylon Hamilton 2/21). Pembroke won by 48 runs.

MASON HALL CHALLENGERS 188/3 (10 overs) (Ashaughn Pierre 76 not out, Antonio Jordan 57, Anroy Des Vignes 34) vs TRANSPORTERS 57/8 (10 overs) (Niel Des Vignes 3/6, Davion George 2/5, A Jordan 2/7). Mason Hall won by 131 runs.

MAIN RIDGE CHALLENGERS 136/4 (10 overs) (Samuel Williams 45, Shaquille Thomas 42; Olando James 3/7) vs WHIM SHARKS 102/8 (10 overs) (Ato James 54; Allan Jack 2/7, S Thomas 2/19, S Williams 2/20). Main Ridge won by 34 runs.

BETSY'S HOPE SCRAPE UP 169/6 (10 overs) (Antonio Providence 101, Davarel McPherson 25; Kirth Reid 2/30) vs TRANSPORTERS 61/3 (10 overs) (Nigel Henry 20; Shaquille Duncan 1/10). Betsy's won by 108 runs.

CANAAN BON ACCORD MASTERS 192/4 (10 overs) (Marcus Daniel 95 not out, Ancil Nedd 45; Joash Walcott 2/22) vs CONCORDIA RISING STARS 82/9 (9.3 overs) (Adrian Isaac 26; Tenelle Trim 2/10, Elton Cruickshank 2/10). Canaan/Bon Accord won by 110 runs.

ROXBOROUGH GUNNERS 92/8 (10 overs) (Jules Jack 16; Keron McPherson 3/14, Keylon Hamilton 2/11) vs PEMBROKE UPSETTERS 86/7 (10 overs) (K McPherson 25, Kwani Thomas 3/17). Roxborough won by six runs.

MASON HALL CHALLENGERS 101/8 (10 overs) (Anroy Des Vignes 30; Daviel Thomas 2/6, Leari McKenzie 2/16) vs KABS SOLUTIONS ROXBOROUGH 101/7 (10 overs) (Ako George 27, Desron Jack 20; Michael Ramsey 2/31). Mason Hall won by a Super Over.

JADE MONKEY CP CUZINS 188/3 (10 overs) (Jason Persaud 56, Jayden Kent 43, Alana Smith 35 not out; Nicholas Smart 2/19) vs BUCCOO UTD 104/5 (10 overs) (Keston Duncan 43 not out, N Smart 28; Marvin Sylvester 3/5). Jade Monkey won by 84 runs.