Calypso Stickmen resume Pan Am Cup quest against Peru today (Sept 10)

A Trinidad and Tobago player, right, battles for the ball against Paraguay in the Pan Am Challenge in Lima, Peru on September 8. -

The Calypso Stickmen head into round two of the 2024 Pan American Men’s Hockey Challenge as the only undefeated team, and will be hoping to extend their perfect start when they face hosts Peru on September 10 from 1.45pm (TT time).

Additionally, the Trinidad and Tobago squad is also the only nation to maintain a clean sheet after their three matches played against Peru, Guatemala and Paraguay.

Led by tournament top scorer Teague Marcano, TT edged the hosts 2-0 in their opening match, thumped Guatemala 9-0 and then swept Paraguay 13-0.

Team captain Jordan Vieira said he’s “pleased with the results so far” and intent on maintaining their flawless run of form as the tournament progresses. Victory over Peru affirms TT a spot at the 2025 Pan American Cup in Uruguay, despite still having two games to play.

“I think that the boys are now starting to gel really well and everything is starting to come together nicely. We are looking forward to the second round of games especially against Peru as we feel that we should have had a more convincing win against them the first time around,” Vieira said.

On his team’s tactics so far, Vieira confirmed they have been sticking to the game plan and are currently playing a system that allows them to win possession higher up the pitch and in turn, force counter attacks with speed and skill going forward.

He added that the high quality of TT’s penalty corners were also a main contributor to the team’s success.

Vieira said their clean-sheet record is “very important” heading into the final round of matches.

“We have put a lot of emphasis on protecting our circle and keeping clean sheets. Each quarter of the game we set a goal to have zero circle entries by our opponents, and even though it is not always achieved, the boys should feel really proud of the defensive work rate and effort that they have shown so far.”

When asked his thoughts on what the team needs to do to ensure positive results from the remaining matches, Vieira told Newsday they must “continue doing all the right things”.

“We have been improving game by game and we must ensure that we don’t take our feet of the gas. The goal is not just to compete and win, but we want to dominate this tournament and carry this momentum on to the Pan American Cup.”

TT face Guatemala again on September 11 (11.30am) and Paraguay two days later, from 11.30am.

The top team from the four-team tournament will advance to the 2025 Pan American Cup. The Pan American Cup will be staged from July 24-August 3 next year in Montevideo, Uruguay.