New Grant man to face court charged with siblings' murder

Shenelle, 16 and Keston Singh, 21. -

VISHNU BADAL of New Grant is expected to face a master in the High Court on September 9, charged with the murders of 16-year-old Shenelle Singh and her brother Keston Singh, 21.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, charged the 33-year-old over the weekend, having received instructions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On September 4, the two were chopped and killed on Nagee Road in New Grant. Shenelle's body was found around 7 pm on the roadside, andher brother’s body was found in a nearby wooden shack, slumped over a couch on the front porch.

Shenelle was a form four student of Mayaro Secondary School and Singh worked as a security guard. They were originally from Peter Hill Trace in Mayaro, but a year ago, Singh relocated and rented an apartment at Naggee Avenue, New Grant.

On August 31, Shenelle left the family’s home in Mayaro to buy school shoes, but decided to spend a few days with her brother.

The police arrested Badal on the morning of September 5.

On September 7, New Grant residents held a candlelight vigil for the slain brother and sister.

Funeral plans are ongoing.