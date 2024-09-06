Olympia Wolfpack gymnasts star at Yamilet Pena Classic

Head coach Dale Ali (bottom right) poses with his Olympia Wolfpack Gymnastics team at the Yamilet Pena Gymnastics Classic which was contested in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from August 24-25. Photo courtesy Olympia Wolfpack Gymnastics. -

MUCURAPO-BASED gymnastics club Olympia Wolfpack Gymnastics had an impressive showing at the Yamilet Pena Gymnastics Classic at the Barcelo Bavaro Palace in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic last month when they claimed 41 medals – inclusive of 16 gold medals.

Nineteen gymnasts from six to 15 competed for Olympia in the August 24-25 meet, and under the watchful eyes of Elisha Ali, Nanda Ali, Rayann Bristol, Anieyah Samuel and head coach Dale Ali, the young contingent didn't disappoint.

A media release from Olympia said the Yamilet Pena Classic featured as many as 35 teams from 12 countries, with Colombia, Costa Rica, Panama, Puerto Rico and the US all being represented. The Olympia gymnasts showed their mettle against stiff opposition, and they earned seven individual allround titles, to go along with four second-place and two third-place allround finishes.

Zariah Dopwell, Michaela Francis, Ylianna-Rose Sancho and Tyona Small were among the Olympia gymnasts who notched individual allround titles, and coach Dale was impressed with his team's overall efforts.

"Our team of gymnasts and coaches are very pleased that the scientific approach to coaching, combined with the (rigorous) preparation for this event, have paid off in a spectacular fashion for the team and TTO," he said.

With gymnasts participating in levels one through ten in the meet, Small displayed her dominance in level nine by winning three gold medals en route to taking the overall individual award.

In level eight, Francis helped Olympia take the first-place team award in the category when she grabbed two gold medals, one silver and a bronze to distinguish herself from her competitors. Francis' teammate Annalise Alexander finished as the third-best gymnast in level eight.

In the level five event, Sancho showed her poise and grace as she copped two gold medals and a bronze medal to top the category.

Not to be left out, Dopwell and Coniyah Jones went neck and neck in level three competition as they walked away with the top two prizes in the category. Dopwell and Jones earned two golds and a bronze-medal finish, with Dopwell being the overall winner.

The meet also featured stellar performances from Raelle Bristol, Asia Lara, Imora McDonald, Azalea Pierre and Aniah Thomas, who shone brightly in competition across the level one and two categories.

"Our athletes have worked incredibly hard, and this victory is a testament to their dedication, perseverance and love for the sport," Dale said.

He thanked the Office of the Prime Minister's Sports and Cultural Fund for ensuring "future national gymnasts" were given the right support in their junior elite development.

The release said 22 Olympia gymnasts will attend trials as they vie for places on TT's team for the inaugural Carifta Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jamaica from November 29-30.