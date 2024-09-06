Gopee-Scoon praises expanded Caribbean Bottlers

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon, (third from left), permanent secretary Randall Karim (right) among CBTTL and Coca Cola Company executives during a tour at the CBTTL Headquarters in Macoya on September 4, 2024. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Trade and Industry

TRADE and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon has praised Caribbean Bottlers TT Ltd (CBTTL) for its contribution to the development of the non-energy sector of the economy.

Gopee-Scoon toured the company's plant in Macoya on September 5.

In a statement issued by the ministry on the same day, Gopee-Scoon said, "CBTTL’s commitment to growth and development underscores our shared vision for a prosperous TT.”

The ministry said TT's estimated exports in the food and beverage sector were valued at $3.2 billion last year.

Among the top exported commodities were cereals, aerated waters and other waters (sweetened/flavoured/mineral), aromatic bitters, other non-alcoholic beverages and chocolate and cocoa preparations.

The tour showcased live bottling and packaging along CBTTL's recently expanded seven lines, which has increased production capacity for 15 beverage brands in the market.

Gopee-Scoon also said the company's investments in local environmental initiatives, such as Every Bottle Back TT – a national programme launched in May 2022 with industry partners to collect and recycle plastic beverage containers and other beverage packaging – were examples of CBTTL's forward thinking and innovation.

Coca-Cola Group vice president (international operations) Louis Balat, who was part of the tour, emphasised the importance of the Caribbean to the group's operations. CBTTL is a subsidiary of the group.

He said, "TT is a key market for us, and our operations here are crucial for serving the wider Caribbean region."

Balat added that exploring new markets and expanding the group's export capabilities "will not only boost our business but also strengthen TT's position as a hub for high-quality products within the Caribbean and beyond."

CBTTL general manager Camille Chatoor said,"With continuous innovation and investments, CBTTL is poised for significant growth."

She added that the company looked forward to further collaboration with the ministry "to achieve our shared goals.”