Siblings chopped to death in Princes Town

- File photo

Police are probing the murder of two siblings in New Grant on September 4.

Police said officers responded to a call of a female body on the road at Naggee Road, Princes Town around 7 pm.They found the woman with a chop wound on her face and blood on her clothes. She was identified as Shenelle Singh, 17, of Peter Hill Trace, Mayaro.

Following a blood trail back to a small wooden house ten feet away, the officers discovered her brother, Kervon Singh, 21, dead on the couch with an apparent chop wound to the neck.

The district medical officer visited and pronounced the siblings dead. Their bodies were removed pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

Police are searching for the owner of the house in connection with the murders.