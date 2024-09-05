Police probe Icacos triple murder, wounding

POLICE are probing a shooting in Icacos which left three men dead and three others wounded on the morning of September 5.

They were only able to identify two of the three who were killed. They were Joshua Sadoo, 21, of Fanny Village, Point Fortin and Karreem Celestine, 36, of Icacos Village, Cedros.

Those injured were three Venezuelan nationals, a 24-year-old woman, a 45-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy.

Police said officers of the Cedros Police Station responded to a report of a shooting at Icacos Beach around 3.35 am. There hey first discovered Sadoo in the driver's seat of a white Nissan B14 riddled with bullet holes.

They later found Celestine lying dead about 100 feet from the car with gunshot wounds to his head and body. The unidentified dead man was found next to him.

The police discovered the three Venezuelans with gunshot injuries in a galvanised house about 100 feet away from the two dead men.

A villager took the injured three to the Point Fortin Hospital. One of the victims told police they were asleep in their home when four masked men approached and started shooting at them.

District medical officer Dr Maharaj visited, viewed the bodies, pronounced them dead and ordered them removed pending a post-mortem examination at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

Homicide Bureau Region Three crime scene investigators processed the scene and retrieved 33 spent shells, the majority of which were from 5.56 and 7.62 rifle rounds.

Doctors told police the 45-year-old victim was shot in the right leg and was warded in critical condition. The other victims were also shot in the legs but were in stable condition.