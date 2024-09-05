Hasely Crawford Stadium closed from September 20

In this October 13, 2023 file photo, Guatemala's men's football team go through their paces at the Hasely Crawford Stadium a day before their Concacaf Nations League game versus Trinidad and Tobago. The Sport Company of TT, on September 5, 2024 said the stadium will be closed to all public events from Septmeber 20, 2024 due to repair work. - File photo by Roneil Walcott

THE Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo will be closed to all public events from September 20.

A Sports Company of TT (SporTT) statement on September 5 confirmed the venue’s long-awaited closure “to complete replacement and recertification of the stadium's athletic tracks for training and competition, as well as rehabilitation of the playing field surface.”

In the interim, sporting organisations and athlete training will be facilitated at other venues under the ambit of SporTT.

SporTT apologised for any inconvenience to the stadium’s regular users but said it was necessary to ensure completion of the surface in anticipation of hosting the 2025 CARIFTA Games.