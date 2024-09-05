Akeem Stewart throws to Paralympic men's discus F64 silver

Para-athlete Akeem Stewart became Trinidad and Tobago’s joint-top Paralympic Games medallist when he captured silver in the men’s discus throw F64 final at the Stade de France in Paris on September 5.

Stewart, 32, threw a season’s best distance of 59.66 metres to earn his third Paralympic Games medal and finished behind the eventual gold medallist, American Jeremy Campbell, who set a new Paralympic record with his blistering 61.14m throw.

Stewart achieved his runner-up distance on the first of six attempts. Campbell also had the edge over Stewart from his first attempt and landed the discus on 60.46m.

Stewart fouled his second and third throws and recorded 56.55m, 58.89m and 57.09m in his final three throws.

Campbell, however, held his best throw for last as he affirmed gold with 61.14m on the sixth throw.

Stewart’s Paralympic medal tally now stands at three, having captured javelin (F22-44) gold and discus (F43-44) silver at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Brazil.

Claiming bronze was American David Blair (F44) with 57.76m.

He joins compatriot Rachael Marshall, who won double gold (javelin L5/shot put L5) and bronze (100m freestyle L6) at the 1984 Games in New York as the most decorated US Paralympians.