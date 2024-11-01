Dwight Yorke appointed Trinidad and Tobago men's football coach

Dwight Yorke. -

THE Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has announced the appointment of former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke as head coach of the men’s national team.

In a media release on November 1, the TTFA described the signing as "a new chapter for Trinidad and Tobago football, as Yorke returns to lead the nation’s journey with a primary focus on upcoming World Cup qualification efforts."

TTFA president Kieron Edwards said Yorke's "experience, leadership, and commitment to the red, white, and black are exactly what we need to inspire our players and our nation.”

Yorke, a former national captain, said he was proud and privileged to get the nod, his first international head coaching position.

He said, “The opportunity to work with this talented, close-knit group of players is something I look forward to.

>

“Having helped Trinidad and Tobago to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2000, captained the side at the 2006 World Cup and been assistant manager, my love and commitment to my national team is well documented."

Yorke said he looked forward to building on the good work done by his predecessors Angus Eve, whom he played national football with, and caretaker coach Derek King.

Yorke was captain of the TT 2006 World Cup squad during an illustrious playing career that saw him enjoy playing spells at Manchester United, Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Sydney FC.

He has served as head coach of Australian Premier Club Macarthur FC most recently and Assistant Coach at Sunderland for a brief period in 2008/2009 as well as served as assistant coach of TT in 2009.