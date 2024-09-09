Akeem Stewart to receive $150k reward for Paralympic silver

TT's Akeem Stewart -

Three-time Paralympic Games medallist Akeem Stewart will be awarded $150,000 from the Ministry of Sport and Community Development for his men’s discus F64 silver in Paris, France, on September 5.

Stewart’s financial bonus is part of the ministry’s national incentives reward framework; a policy designed to honour athletes who achieve medals at the highest levels of international competition across various sports.

The para-athlete, TT's sole competitor, earned the podium spot after he launched the disc a season’s best distance of 59.66m.

In 2019, the Tobagonian received $450,000 for his gold medal in the men’s javelin and men’s discus at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Brazil. In 2020, he also earned $181,250 for winning discus gold and javelin silver at the Parapan American Games.

Additionally, earlier this year, the rewards framework awarded Stewart $37,500 for the capture of gold at the 2023 Para Pan American Games.

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis congratulated Stewart on his achievement.

“Akeem has given us something to celebrate through his determination and commitment, and his performance has made TT proud. This reward is part of the ministry’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the support of our athletes.

"We are inspired not only by Akeem’s performance but also by those athletes who medal in all other disciplines and surpass their personal bests on the global stage.”

The TT squad leaves their Paris base for TT on September 10.